Trial date set in Zuru v Yashili dispute

The dispute hinges on a manufacturing agreement for Yashili to supply infant formula products. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 28 Sep 2023
A trial date has been set to hear a dispute between consumer products company Zuru and infant formula producer Yashili over a manufacturing agreement gone awry and a $500,000 bond.As BusinessDesk previously reported, Zuru New Zealand filed a statement of claim at the high court in Auckland last August. Yashili then filed a counterclaim.Both parties allege the other repudiated a manufacturing agreement they had entered into for Yashili to supply Zuru with infant formula products.In a minute issued in May but obtained by Busin...
