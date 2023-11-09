Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Wikeley heads to court of appeal over Eric Watson's coal case

Wikeley heads to court of appeal over Eric Watson's coal case
Former Auckland mayor John Banks presents Ken Wikeley with a trophy after his horse won the $350,000 2002 Auckland Cup. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 09 Nov 2023
Businessman Ken Wikeley is going to the court of appeal to try to overturn a high court decision that said he was too late to appeal that New Zealand was the right place for his dispute to be heard over a coal contract Eric Watson created for him.Wikeley is in a transnational legal fight over the apparent agreement with Watson, who is now subject to bankruptcy proceedings in NZ, signed on behalf of businessman Sir Owen Glenn more than a decade ago. Glenn only learned of the deal last year when his Kea Investments and its UK solicitors rece...
Breaking the grocery duopoly – lessons from telco
Technology Free

Breaking the grocery duopoly – lessons from telco

In discussion with grocery and telco veteran Ernie Newman.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Finance

Interest in 'insolvent' Supie's assets not enough to stop liquidation vote

Resolutions at Thursday's meeting to tip the group over will almost certainly pass.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Interest in 'insolvent' Supie's assets not enough to stop liquidation vote
Markets

'True value': MHM Automation outlines US takeover bid to shareholders

Shareholders will vote on the deal in January. 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
'True value': MHM Automation outlines US takeover bid to shareholders

More Law & Regulation

Interest in 'insolvent' Supie's assets not enough to stop liquidation vote
Finance

Interest in 'insolvent' Supie's assets not enough to stop liquidation vote

Resolutions at Thursday's meeting to tip the group over will almost certainly pass.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Gentailers spend $180m smoothing Waitaki consent path
Law & Regulation

Gentailers spend $180m smoothing Waitaki consent path

Payments made to hapū, DoC and others.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
BNZ bankrupts Matthew Davey in Aus
Finance

BNZ bankrupts Matthew Davey in Aus

He was bankrupted here in NZ in May.

Riley Kennedy 07 Nov 2023
MSD had no unwritten rule not to prosecute covid wage cheats, court rules
Law & Regulation

MSD had no unwritten rule not to prosecute covid wage cheats, court rules

The Gama Foundation claimed MSD had unlawfully failed to properly investigate abuses.

Greg Hurrell 06 Nov 2023