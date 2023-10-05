Menu
Wright family's Birthing Centre loses employment court challenge

Wright Family Foundation directors Chloe and Wayne Wright. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 05 Oct 2023
A Wright Family Foundation-owned business has lost a challenge in the employment court over a ruling that a group of its former employees were unjustifiably dismissed.Six former employees of Birthing Centre Ltd (BCL) – a business owned by the Bay of Plenty-based Wright Family Foundation that operated out of the Te Papaioea Birthing Centre – went to the Employment Relations Authority (ERA), claiming they were unjustifiably dismissed in early 2020 after their jobs were disestablished and transferred to the MidCentral district health b...
