See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Listed Companies

Australian mining companies optimistic about Otago's gold

Riley Kennedy
Wed, 13 Jul 2022

Australian mining companies optimistic about Otago's gold
A miner is happy about exploration near OceanaGold’s established Macraes Gold Mine, (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 13 Jul 2022
RELATED
Two Australian-listed mining companies are upbeat about Otago’s gold prospects.But a local economist says the region’s economic benefit might not be as great as some think.Western Australian-based Cyclone Metals announced to the ASX yesterday that it had found gold anomalies at Mareburn and Macraes South, about 40km north of Dunedin, following a geochemical sampling trial.The company’s chair Terry Donnelly said it was “very encouraging” to get positive responses to the maiden exploration program.ExplorationWith the...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, July 13, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 13 Jul 2022

Stay warm and dry inside by taking our daily quiz. Good luck and have fun.

Law & Regulation
Ezispeak saga: employees vs contractors
Victoria Young | Wed, 13 Jul 2022

Ezispeak interpreters were disadvantaged by moving from being employees to contractors, says a union coordinator.

Economy
Five charts that hint at a recession in NZ
Andy Fyers | Wed, 13 Jul 2022

An economic contraction is a serious possibility and we could be in one right now.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.