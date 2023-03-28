Menu
Bell Potter lowers A2 Milk to 'hold'

Staff reporters
Tue, 28 Mar 2023
Bell Potter analysts have lowered their rating on A2 Milk to “hold” from “buy” after Synlait Milk’s first-half result.Analysts Jonathan Snape and Chris Savage said they saw more in yesterday’s result from Synlait Milk to support their current forecasts rather than “make us consider materially upgrading them”. 'While we like the long-term story in A2 Milk, we are cognisant that FY24 market expectations are higher than ours."Synlait reported a net profit of $4.8 million in the six mont...
No political party can fix aged care, survey claims
Policy

No political party can fix aged care, survey claims

Labour isn't trusted to support the aged-care sector, but other parties are trusted less, says a new survey.

Staff reporters 4:20pm
Policy

Tenders open for what could be NZ's last gas exploration permits

Sector regulator NZ Petroleum & Minerals today launched the Block Offer 2020 tender

Ian Llewellyn 3:45pm
Business

BusinessNZ: impending regulation a threat to property rights

The Natural and Built Environment Bill could have a "chilling effect" on business investment, it says.

Ben Moore 1:42pm
