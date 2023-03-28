Menu
New guidance for public service pay issued

Staff reporters
Tue, 28 Mar 2023
The government is releasing new guidance for public service pay negotiations that it says strikes a balance between the current economic environment and cost-of-living pressures.The guidance is issued under the Public Service Act and allows the Public Service Commission to formally set out expectations in relation to setting pay within core central government agencies.Previous guidance issued in response to the pandemic in 2020 had a greater emphasis on pay restraint, especially for higher-paid roles.Last week, the commission told BusinessDesk...
No political party can fix aged care, survey claims
Policy

No political party can fix aged care, survey claims

Labour isn't trusted to support the aged-care sector, but other parties are trusted less, says a new survey.

Staff reporters 4:20pm
Policy

Tenders open for what could be NZ's last gas exploration permits

Sector regulator NZ Petroleum & Minerals today launched the Block Offer 2020 tender

Ian Llewellyn 3:45pm
Business

BusinessNZ: impending regulation a threat to property rights

The Natural and Built Environment Bill could have a "chilling effect" on business investment, it says.

Ben Moore 1:42pm
