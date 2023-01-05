Citi Research downgrades Xero's earnings growth forecast, remains bullish

Xero CEO Steve Vamos. (Image: Supplied)

Citi Research has downgraded its earnings forecasts for Xero, blaming further delays to the UK’s Making Tax Digital (MTD) process.However, the analysts expected Xero to deliver strong earnings growth, with a compound annual growth rate in earnings before income tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of 30% over the next three years.It revised Xero’s projected March 2023 Ebitda by 1% from $290 million to $288m. The analysts dropped Xero’s March 2024 Ebitda forecast from $399m to $397m, with the 2025 forecast dropping from...