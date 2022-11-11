Ebos shares jump 8.5% after joining MSCI small cap index

It's a good day for Ebos shareholders. (Image: Getty)

Rebecca Howard

Medical supplies and animal healthcare company Ebos Group’s share price shot up 8.5% on MSCI-indexing.The stock recently traded at $40.63, up $3.18.The company has been admitted into an MSCI small cap index, which triggers a raft of passive buying, said Brad Gordon, director and senior investment adviser at Hobson Wealth Partners.Ebos has also found favour of late after it exceeded annual revenue of A$10 billion (NZ$11b) for the first time in the June year and reported a 21.8% jump in underlying net profit to A$228 million.At its recent a...