Fletcher cleared to buy timber stores and manufacturing plant

Greg Hurrell
Fri, 29 Jul 2022

Fletcher Building's distribution unit has been given the green light to buy six Tumu stores and a frame and truss plant. The Commerce Commission today cleared the Fletcher Distribution subsidiary to acquire six timber stores and the plant from Tumu Merchants. The stores are located in Gisborne, Napier, Hastings, Havelock North, Dannevirke and Masterton, while the frame and truss plant is in Hastings.Commission chair Anna Rawlings said in a statement that the merged entity would be constrained by competition from Carters and Mitre 10 in...

Markets
NZSA looks to block NZ Automotive Investments board nominees
Dan Brunskill | Fri, 29 Jul 2022

Car sales company NZ Automotive Investments is facing a battle for control of the company, as its largest shareholder tries to oust the board of directors. 

Law & Regulation
NZME pays settlement to Clarke Gayford for untrue statements
Dan Brunskill | Fri, 29 Jul 2022

A statement supplied by Gayford said an NZME podcast and social media page made "untrue and damaging” about him.

Listed Companies
OceanaGold quits ASX, saying it's not in shareholders' best interests
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 29 Jul 2022

OceanaGold believes the costs and administration of the ASX listing are no longer in the best interests of its shareholders.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

