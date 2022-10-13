See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Listed Companies

From Auckland Airport to Z Energy, investors need to check emissions trends

Greg Hurrell

Greg Hurrell
Thu, 13 Oct 2022

From Auckland Airport to Z Energy, investors need to check emissions trends
Z Energy says it knows it's part of the problem and wants to be part of the solution. (Image: Z Energy)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 13 Oct 2022
RELATED
Many NZX50 companies have already started reporting their greenhouse gas emissions, but investors will need to look beyond the raw numbers to get a true picture of where those businesses are heading. Of NZX50 companies by free-float market capitalisation that reported all emissions for the past two years, 17 said overall emissions had dropped. Another 13 reported rises, although these were often outside their direct control.From the beginning of next year, most large financial institutions and businesses will have to start reporting their...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Technology
Shares have slumped, but Xero doesn’t appear to be losing market share
Jenny Ruth | Thu, 13 Oct 2022

It’s possible a global recession could hurt Xero’s progress, but there’s also some evidence it could benefit.

Sport
World Rugby to supercharge women's game with WXV
Trevor McKewen | Thu, 13 Oct 2022

The WXV concept is due to be launched next year as world rugby rolls out its women’s strategy.

Energy
Govt policy uncertainty a brake on electricity investment, says regulator
Ian Llewellyn | Thu, 13 Oct 2022

The Electricity Authority, in very diplomatic terms, puts some of the blame on the government for “considerable regulatory and economic uncertainty that may reduce appetite for making investments”.

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security
Sponsored
Kiwis seek alternative to working extra hours to match OECD productivity average

Hard-working New Zealanders would have to work an extra ten hours a day to match the output of the Irish, and an extra three hours a day to match Australians, new research shows.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.