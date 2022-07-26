See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Listed Companies

Meridian hires Australia's SRG to maintain windfarms, hydro dams

Staff reporters
Tue, 26 Jul 2022

Meridian hires Australia's SRG to maintain windfarms, hydro dams
Australia's SRG Global will maintain Meridian's NZ assets. (Image: Meridian Energy)
Staff reporters
Tue, 26 Jul 2022
RELATED
Meridian Energy has hired ASX-listed SRG Global to maintain its seven hydro stations and five windfarms for the next seven years. The Australian engineering firm announced the deal with Meridian alongside a separate five-year contract with Western Australia's Northern Star Resources, saying they were worth a combined A$90 million.   New Zealand's biggest electricity generator declined to put a dollar figure on the contract, with a spokesperson saying it was an agreement on how it would contract SRG for work in the future....

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
Energy stocks decline across the board
Ella Somers | Tue, 26 Jul 2022

 Shareholders are waiting to see what companies share with them during this week's annual meetings, ahead of the looming earnings season.

Finance
Reserve Bank will learn from remit, policy review: Orr
Jenny Ruth | Tue, 26 Jul 2022

The Reserve Bank injected about $55 billion into the New Zealand economy between March 2020 and July 2021.

Finance
Government commissions review of NZ Green Investment Finance
Oliver Lewis | Tue, 26 Jul 2022

The 'green investment bank' was set up to help transition NZ to a low emissions economy.

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.