Pacific Edge AGM lays out survival plans after major Medicare setback

Pacific Edge says it could take up to four years to regain access to the US Medicare system if it is lost. (Image: Pacific Edge)
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 27 Jul 2023
Preserving capital and urgent diversification are now Pacific Edge’s main goals as it grapples with the fallout if it loses access to the US Medicare system, which is its largest customer. At its July 27 annual meeting in Auckland, the company said it could take up to four years to regain access to Medicare.In June, Pacific Edge confirmed that a "local coverage determination" (LCD) from Novitas – its Medicare administrative contractor – meant that its flagship Cxbladder test for bladder cancer didn't meet th...
Cash-strapped councils need their funding doubled to survive
LGNZ's president says councils should receive 20% of the country's funding.

Cécile Meier 5:45pm
NZX flat as major companies issue warnings

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,954.11, up 0.625 points or 0.01%.

Graham Skellern 5:25pm
Māori party tax plan undercuts Nats by nearly $100 per week for average worker

The party also hopes to reduce tax evasion by $7 billion a year.

Jem Traylen 4:06pm
