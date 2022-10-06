See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Listed Companies

Synlait Milk's bond catches some market interest

Rebecca Howard

Rebecca Howard
Thu, 06 Oct 2022

Synlait Milk's bond catches some market interest
Synlait's $180 million five-year 2024 bonds are currently yielding 7.80%. (Image: Synlait)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 06 Oct 2022
RELATED
Synlait Milk’s subordinated bond yield has dipped back below 8% as demand lifts. “It’s well bid," said Brad Gordon, director and senior investment advisor at Hobson Wealth Partners. "People want to buy it, but there isn’t a lot of selling interest."The $180 million five-year 2024 bonds, which have a face value of $1.00, are currently yielding 7.80% with a coupon of 3.83%. A week ago, they were at 8.25%. Last week, the company said its net profit was $38.5 million in the 12 months to July 31,...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
Interest rates still talk of the town on NZ's market
Ella Somers | Thu, 06 Oct 2022

 Australasian monetary decisions are still very much the topic of conversation for NZ's market.

Energy
There is a way to solve the hydrogen or smelter dilemma: Meridian
Ian Llewellyn | Thu, 06 Oct 2022

NZ can make aluminium and hydrogen, but there will be timing issues if both operations are to run at the same time, says Meridian.

Primary Sector
Mid Canterbury farm infected with new strain of M. Bovis
Riley Kennedy | Thu, 06 Oct 2022

The new strain was found on one of the four infected farms in Mid Canterbury and testing will be boosted over summer.

Sponsored
Big companies move to flexible workspaces, too

Generator is responding to increased demand by opening the capital’s largest flexible workplace.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.