Technology company Blackpearl lists on NZX

Blackpearl rang the bell at the NZX today. (Image: NZX)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 02 Dec 2022
Technology company Blackpearl is on the acquisition path after launching on the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) today.The official launch was at 1pm, with a bell-ringing ceremony in Wellington. Blackpearl shares at that point had dropped 2.4% to $1.220 since the start of trading today.Blackpearl has a current market capitalisation of $43 million. The company has offices in Wellington; Tempe, Arizona; Ontario, Canada; and Auckland.Founder and chief executive Nick Lissette said the listing was to support growth by acquisitions. There hadn't...
