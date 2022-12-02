Technology company Blackpearl lists on NZX

Blackpearl rang the bell at the NZX today. (Image: NZX)

Technology company Blackpearl is on the acquisition path after launching on the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) today.The official launch was at 1pm, with a bell-ringing ceremony in Wellington. Blackpearl shares at that point had dropped 2.4% to $1.220 since the start of trading today.Blackpearl has a current market capitalisation of $43 million. The company has offices in Wellington; Tempe, Arizona; Ontario, Canada; and Auckland.Founder and chief executive Nick Lissette said the listing was to support growth by acquisitions. There hadn't...