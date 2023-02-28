Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Listed Companies

Tower says insurers can’t keep picking up the climate crisis pieces

Tower says insurers can’t keep picking up the climate crisis pieces
Tower’s chair Michael Stiassny has strong views on insurers role in dealing with managed retreat. (Image: Supplied))
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Tue, 28 Feb 2023
Tower’s chair, Michael Stiassny, says the “rubber is going to hit the road” in how New Zealand deals with the pressing issue of managed retreats in a worsening climate crisis.At the general insurer’s annual meeting today, Stiassny said Tower disagreed with the suggestion that insurers should “bear some of the costs” that were potentially associated with managed retreat.“This may sound reasonable on the face of it, but it completely ignores the fact that the global insurance model is predicated on paying...
Law & Regulation

Brief reprieve for Aaron Gilmore

The former MP has three weeks to halt bankruptcy proceedings from his parents.

Greg Hurrell 2:40pm
Transport

City Rail Link streetscape improvements to continue

The streets around Karanga-a-Hape will get a spruce up, despite the rumours.

Oliver Lewis 2:20pm
Finance

Heartland's underlying first-half profit up 16.2%

Growth in reverse mortgage lending led a 10.1% growth in receivables.

Jenny Ruth 1:45pm

More Listed Companies

Finance

Heartland's underlying first-half profit up 16.2%

Growth in reverse mortgage lending led a 10.1% growth in receivables.

Jenny Ruth 1:45pm
Opinion Analysis

Pattrick Smellie: Gamekeeper turns poacher? Cam Wallace's Qantas move

Cam Wallace's appointment to run Qantas' international division follows two years of speculation.

Pattrick Smellie 12:40pm
Listed Companies

Hydro boost for Genesis as it readies for winter

Company bosses are wondering how to manage and pay for Huntly power station.

Ian Llewellyn 27 Feb 2023
Technology

Trade Window’s $20m capital raise falls well short

The company raised only enough to keep operating for six to seven months.

Pattrick Smellie 27 Feb 2023