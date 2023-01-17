Menu
TradeWindow seeks $20m in new capital

TradeWindow's opportunity is digitising largely paper-based global customs and logistics processes. (Image: Depositphotos)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 17 Jan 2023
Customs logistics software firm TradeWindow is seeking a further $20 million in new capital to fund activity as it grows its customer base ahead of profitability.As reported by BusinessDesk yesterday, the Auckland-based, New Zealand stock exchange-listed (NZX) company had previously told investors it will run out of cash in March without additional capital.The offer is pitched at 45 cents a share, a 10% discount to yesterday’s NZX closing price, and is open to both new and existing shareholders. It will not be underwritten and opens today...
