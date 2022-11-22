Menu
Turners car business holds up against doubling of interest expenses

Staff reporters
Tue, 22 Nov 2022
Turners Automotive Group’s September 2022 half-year interest expenses have more than doubled from the same period last year.The company, which included the car auction business and financial services, posted a half-year $23.4 million net profit before tax for September 2022, compared with $23.2m for the September 2021 half-year.Total revenue for the period was $185.3m, up 11% from the same period last year.The company said its loan book was stable. However, rising interest rates would continue to put pressure on the cost of funds. Its int...
Markets Free market close

Ryman drags down NZ stock market

Ryman Healthcare fell 7.1% as investors wait for the Reserve Bank cash rate hike.

Ella Somers 5:51pm
Energy

Firstgas buys Eastland Network for $260m

Firstgas has continued its buying spree of local infrastructure firms. 

Greg Hurrell 2:05pm
Finance

Good Spirits deal on the way, says chair

Good Spirits' annual meeting was told it struggled with covid-19's lockdowns and restrictions.

Riley Kennedy 2:05pm