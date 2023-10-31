Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

AFT’s Hartley Atkinson hid info from business partner, judgment reveals

AFT’s Hartley Atkinson hid info from business partner, judgment reveals
Hartley Atkinson gave evidence in the trial. (Image: NZME)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Tue, 31 Oct 2023
It has emerged that AFT Pharmaceuticals founder Hartley Atkinson deliberately withheld information from a key business partner.The chief executive of AFT admitted this in a high court case but said it was justified because he was trying to list the company and had no obligation to the partner, PBL. The hotly contested trial over the drug Pascomer, which treats facial angiofibroma that develops from a genetic disease, lasted several weeks in the high court at Auckland.While AFT and PBL have both made statements about the case, the full judg...
NZ sharemarket breaks seven days of declines
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket breaks seven days of declines

 The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 10,757.69, up 16.12 points.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Finance Free

Can failures led to Deep Creek Brewing's downfall

The troubled company wanted to prioritise paying staff.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 3:50pm
Can failures led to Deep Creek Brewing's downfall
Finance

Fonterra CFO resigns abruptly

He leaves the co-operative on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 3:25pm
Fonterra CFO resigns abruptly

More Markets

NZ sharemarket breaks seven days of declines
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket breaks seven days of declines

 The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 10,757.69, up 16.12 points.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Fonterra CFO resigns abruptly
Finance

Fonterra CFO resigns abruptly

He leaves the co-operative on Friday.

Riley Kennedy 3:25pm
South Port cuts profit forecast as trade volumes come off
Markets

South Port cuts profit forecast as trade volumes come off

Recovery will rely on trade volumes picking up.

Staff reporters 12:30pm
Rakon hits 2-year low as global telco slowdown threatens earnings
Markets

Rakon hits 2-year low as global telco slowdown threatens earnings

The long-term outlook is still robust.

Paul McBeth 5:00am