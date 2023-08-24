Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Air NZ announces special FY23 dividend

Air NZ announces special FY23 dividend
(Image: BusinessDesk)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 24 Aug 2023
Air New Zealand announced a fully imputed special dividend of 6 cents for the year to June 30 after it roared back into the black.“After several volatile years, it’s great to be back in the black and standing on our own two feet, especially given we have more than $3.5 billion in aircraft investment coming over the next five years,” said Air NZ's chief executive, Greg Foran.The airline said earnings before other significant items (Ebit) and taxation were $585 million, in line with its guidance. That compared with a lo...
Kiwibank profit leaps by a third to a record
Finance

Kiwibank profit leaps by a third to a record

The state-owned lender is still open to lending.

Paul McBeth 9:45am
Markets

Auckland airport net profit tumbles, while first dividend in three years takes off

The airport's 2023 net profit was down 77% on the 2022 year and down 90.7% on 2021.

Ella Somers 9:45am
Auckland airport net profit tumbles, while first dividend in three years takes off
Markets

Genesis revenue and emissions both fall amid record renewable generation

Thermal generation from the Huntly power station fell to record lows in 2023.

Staff reporters 9:43am
Genesis revenue and emissions both fall amid record renewable generation

More Markets

Auckland airport net profit tumbles, while first dividend in three years takes off
Markets

Auckland airport net profit tumbles, while first dividend in three years takes off

The airport's 2023 net profit was down 77% on the 2022 year and down 90.7% on 2021.

Ella Somers 9:45am
Genesis revenue and emissions both fall amid record renewable generation
Markets

Genesis revenue and emissions both fall amid record renewable generation

Thermal generation from the Huntly power station fell to record lows in 2023.

Staff reporters 9:43am
Ebos leads NZX50 higher for a second day
Markets Market close

Ebos leads NZX50 higher for a second day

The S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed to a close of 11,571.93, up 86.67 points or 0.75%.

Graham Skellern 23 Aug 2023
Guilty verdict in Pushpay insider trading case
Markets

Guilty verdict in Pushpay insider trading case

A guilty verdict in the Pushpay insider trading case has been acknowledged by the Financial Markets Authority.The individual, who has name suppression, was found guilty by a jury following a four-week trial at the high court in Auckland.A second civil proceeding involving the gui...

Staff reporters 23 Aug 2023