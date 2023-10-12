Menu
Air NZ battling higher costs with weak dollar and rising fuel prices

Engine issues with its 16 A320/321NEO aircraft are expected to hamper Air NZ's performance. (Image: Air NZ)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Thu, 12 Oct 2023
Higher costs are weighing on Air New Zealand, an analyst says, as it releases guidance for its half-year result below market expectations. On Thursday morning, the national carrier said it was seeing softness in the domestic travel market and warned its performance could be impacted by volatile fuel prices, currency fluctuations and ongoing inflationary pressures. It said earnings before tax for the first half of the 2024 financial year to Dec 31 could be between $180 million and $230m.  That compared to earnings before other sig...
Meridian puts a finger in the (offshore) wind
Meridian puts a finger in the (offshore) wind

Meridian signs an offshore wind MOU with Parkwind.

Ian Llewellyn 12:22pm
All Blacks named most valuable brand in rugby

The All Blacks stay in the top spot with a 52% increase in value.

Trevor McKewen 11:25am
All Blacks named most valuable brand in rugby
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, October 12, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
BGC makes 'compelling argument' on Fletcher pipes problem: Jarden
BGC makes 'compelling argument' on Fletcher pipes problem: Jarden

The market is still waiting to hear from Fletcher about the pipe failures. 

Victoria Young 12:07pm
Air NZ flags soft domestic market for business and government travel
Air NZ flags soft domestic market for business and government travel

Air NZ says half-year earnings before tax for 2024 could reach $230 million.

Staff reporters 9:10am
How super is the market regulator?
Paul McBeth: How super is the market regulator?

The FMA will also need more people to keep the market tickety-boo.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
'Soul destroying': owners seethe at Fletcher pipe problem
'Soul destroying': owners seethe at Fletcher pipe problem

There are varying estimates of how big Fletcher's pipe problem is. 

Victoria Young 5:00am