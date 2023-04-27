Menu
Air NZ lifts earnings guidance range on strong demand

US dollar jet fuel prices have declined, helping the airline's bottom line. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 27 Apr 2023
Air New Zealand lifted its earnings guidance range for the current financial year on the back of strong domestic and international demand.It now expects earnings before other significant items and taxation for the year to June 30 to be in the range of $510 million to $560 million.This compares with the prior guidance range of $450 million to $530 million.It is also a massive turnaround from a loss before other significant items and taxation of $725 million in the year to June 30, 2022.Together with demand, the airline noted US dollar jet fuel p...
Ongoing fall in inflation indicators
Economy charts

Profit expectations took a further hit as the squeeze comes on the economy.

Staff reporters 3:05pm
Trade

Free trade talk a bad idea for India-NZ relations

A renewed focus on India by NZ's political parties is long overdue.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:35pm
Politics

No cyclone or wealth tax, says Hipkins

The prime minister is promising a "no frills budget". 

Dileepa Fonseka 12:40pm
NZ market down following Synlait profit downgrade
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell at the opening and stayed low for the rest of the day.

Graham Skellern 26 Apr 2023
Simplicity seeks tax efficiency in Vanguard separation
Finance

Simplicity wants to trim the withholding tax paid on international investments. 

Staff reporters 26 Apr 2023
BlackBull starts coverage on undervalued Rakon
Markets

The research house sees dividends as a way to win back investor confidence.

Paul McBeth 26 Apr 2023
Sharemarket starts week on a buoyant note
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 12,026.39, up 98.89 points or 0.83%.

Graham Skellern 24 Apr 2023