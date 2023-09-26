Menu
Air NZ to lease extra plane to cover Tasman-Pacific

Air NZ CEO Greg Foran addresses the AGM, with chair Therese Walsh at left.(Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 26 Sep 2023
Air New Zealand is close to signing the lease on an additional Boeing 777-300 to help cover the loss of Airbus A320neos and A321neos from its fleet over coming months because of maintenance issues discovered by engine-maker Pratt & Whitney.The national carrier’s chief executive, Greg Foran, told BusinessDesk after today’s annual shareholders meeting in Wellington that the airline was close to signing a “dry lease” on a second 777-300 on top of one that was already scheduled to enter the fleet.A dry lease is an aviati...
Markets

Eroad's retail offer hasn’t been taken up in huge numbers.

Staff reporters 26 Sep 2023
Markets

NZX to issue 'meme stock' scenario alerts

'Trade with caution' warnings will be provided.

Victoria Young 26 Sep 2023
Finance

Robertson, Willis in Beyond the Ballot business debate

Labour and National representatives targeted banks, productivity and population.

Dileepa Fonseka 26 Sep 2023
Markets

Eroad's retail offer hasn’t been taken up in huge numbers.

Staff reporters 26 Sep 2023
Analysts take a wait and see stance on Synlait
Markets

Analysts take a wait and see stance on Synlait

Analysts debate whether the worst is over.

Rebecca Howard 26 Sep 2023
‘Unlikely to surprise’ – Forbarr on upcoming Hallenstein Glasson result
Markets

‘Unlikely to surprise’ – Forbarr on upcoming Hallenstein Glasson result

Wealth investment firm Forsyth Barr says Hallenstein Glasson Holdings' result is unlikely to surprise.The retailer is releasing its full-year results on Friday and Forsyth Barr analysts Margaret Bei and Andy Bowley said they anticipated net profit after tax of $32 million, in...

Ella Somers 26 Sep 2023
Markets

'Trade with caution' warnings will be provided.

Victoria Young 26 Sep 2023