Air NZ's pricing – take it or leave it

Jetstar or Air NZ, depends on whether you're on a corporate account. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Tue, 17 Oct 2023
Air New Zealand says its domestic pricing is a function of high costs and that passengers need to adapt by booking earlier.That's as the price gulf grows between the national carrier's domestic pricing and that of its main local competitor – Qantas-owned Jetstar.The Air NZ premium can be up to six times higher than Jetstar on routes covered by both airlines. That has helped prompt a constant stream of consumer complaints to the Commerce Commission, which received 448 inquiries about Air NZ over the past three years, of which...
Fonterra and Nestlé get green light to sell DPA Brazil
Primary Sector

The two dairy giants agreed to sell DPA Brazil for about $210 million.

Rebecca Howard 10:58am
Media

Government’s RNZ and TVNZ letters reveal financial strain

The published letters come as National prepares to form a new coalition government.

Daniel Dunkley 9:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?  

The Quizmaster 9:15am
