Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

All systems go for AFT Pharmaceuticals

All systems go for AFT Pharmaceuticals
Hartley Atkinson: negative economy won't impact growth. (Image: Supplied)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 09 Jan 2023
AFT Pharmaceuticals expects to make inroads into the Australian market on the strength of its new Maxigesic sinus and pain treatment and hot drink sachet products.Product sales in Australia have steadily improved after the listed pharmaceutical group's successful legal appeal against British-based consumer products giant Reckitt Benckiser, allowing AFT to compare its products with paracetamol and ibuprofen in its advertising.That helped push overall product sales and royalties up by 30% during the half year to September 2022, though first-h...
Primary Sector

Buttergate: Ireland's Ornua sues Westland Dairy

Ireland's Ornua wants Westland to stop selling butter in the US, saying its packaging looks too much like Kerrygold's. 

Rebecca Howard 2:52pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Bloomberg

China’s open borders spark homecoming rush

For the first time since the virus emerged, China has rejoined the rest of the world.

Bloomberg 9:00am

More Markets

Markets Free Market close

NZ market ends first trading week of 2023 down

New Zealand's market edged down as it headed into its first weekend of 2023.

Ella Somers 06 Jan 2023
Finance

Finance ministers: no need for crown to own 100% of Air NZ

The airline announced its capital raise in March last year.

Riley Kennedy 06 Jan 2023
Markets Free Market close

NZ's market continues to be full of new year cheer

Unlike the North Island, New Zealand’s market wasn’t seeing the same “soggy start” to the year, said Devon Funds' Greg Smith.

Ella Somers 05 Jan 2023
Markets Market Close

NZ stocks rally into 2023, Ebos hits an all time high

The S&P/NZX 50 index jumped 114.2 points, or 1%, to 11587.480.

Riley Kennedy 04 Jan 2023