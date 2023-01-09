All systems go for AFT Pharmaceuticals

Hartley Atkinson: negative economy won't impact growth. (Image: Supplied)

AFT Pharmaceuticals expects to make inroads into the Australian market on the strength of its new Maxigesic sinus and pain treatment and hot drink sachet products.Product sales in Australia have steadily improved after the listed pharmaceutical group's successful legal appeal against British-based consumer products giant Reckitt Benckiser, allowing AFT to compare its products with paracetamol and ibuprofen in its advertising.That helped push overall product sales and royalties up by 30% during the half year to September 2022, though first-h...