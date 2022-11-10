Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Analysts ask Pushpay chair a $1.5b question

Analysts ask Pushpay chair a $1.5b question
Graham Shaw (left) has been defending the board's endorsement of a takeover offer. (Image: Pushpay)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Thu, 10 Nov 2022
Pushpay has warned investors it is unlikely to hit its goal of processing more than US$10 billion ($16.8b) and having more than 20,000 customers on its platform in 2025. The company said it was still targeting these metrics but has given itself an extra 12 to 18 months to achieve them and even then, it needs current trends to improve. Its pre-released earnings result was a disappointment to the market. Operating revenue was up 10% at US$103m but driven largely by its acquisition of Resi Media – not organic growth.Underlying earn...
Finance

Blis reports loss as it aims to return to profit

The probiotics company's revenue grew by 10%.

Riley Kennedy 10:40am
Economy

RBNZ gives itself two thumbs up

RBNZ signalled nine areas for improvement and said it could have started tightening sooner. 

Rebecca Howard 10:30am
Infrastructure

Goodman's cash earnings up 7.4%

The industrial property builder and manager has $635 million of work under way.

Staff reporters 10:25am

More Markets

News in Brief

KMD Brands nabs Adidas ex-president

Chair David Kirk says the company is thrilled Armstrong has agreed to join the board.

Dan Brunskill 11:47am
Finance

Blis reports loss as it aims to return to profit

The probiotics company's revenue grew by 10%.

Riley Kennedy 10:40am
Infrastructure

Goodman's cash earnings up 7.4%

The industrial property builder and manager has $635 million of work under way.

Staff reporters 10:25am
Property

Mitre 10 plunges into red on $42m cloud spending

Covid highlighted the frailty of the home improvement group's 'legacy' systems.

Brent Melville 5:00am