Analysts still cautiously upbeat on Delegat Group

Delegat Group expects global wine case sales to be down 1.7% on last year. (Image: Delegat)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 20 Nov 2023
Analysts remain cautiously upbeat on Delegat Group after the winemaker downgraded its volumes and earnings guidance.Jarden lowered its 12-month target price to $10.70 versus a prior view of $11.80. However, it retained an overweight rating.The stock was trading at around $7.20 late Friday. It has shed 27% over the past 12 months.Forsyth Barr doesn’t provide a target price or investment rating for Delegat (DGL).Lower guidanceDelegat now expects global case sales of 3,614,000 cases for the 2024 year, down 1.7% on last year an...
NZ sharemarket has late bounce
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket has late bounce

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,207.46, up 30.49 points or 0.27%.

Graham Skellern 20 Nov 2023
Politics

Policy deal reached: Luxon

National, Act and NZ First have reached an agreement on policy. 

Dileepa Fonseka 20 Nov 2023
Primary Sector

Short supply: egg wholesaler goes bust, blames battery hen ban

The ban came into force in January. 

Riley Kennedy 20 Nov 2023
Tower calls time on insuring commercial farms
Finance

Tower calls time on insuring commercial farms

Aon will pick up the affected customers.

Staff reporters 20 Nov 2023
Mainfreight: It'll get worse before it gets better
Markets

Mainfreight: It'll get worse before it gets better

Analysts continue to give the NZ multinational top scores despite tough global conditions.

Brent Melville 20 Nov 2023
NZ shares dip as investors wait on Ebos
Markets Market close

NZ shares dip as investors wait on Ebos

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,176.97, down 53.9 points or 0.48%.

Graham Skellern 17 Nov 2023