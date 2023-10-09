Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Analysts warn unrealistic electricity future prices could hit earnings

Analysts warn unrealistic electricity future prices could hit earnings
Electricity futures prices seem to ignore that new generation is being built. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 09 Oct 2023
Contact and Meridian’s shares dipped on Friday after analysts warned that unrealistic wholesale electricity future prices could lead to lower earnings than expected.Forsyth Barr said the opening futures contracts for the 2027 calendar year at $143 a megawatt-hour (MWh) did not reflect the new generation coming on stream or likely future demand. The analysts said a more realistic price was about $100MWh and expected actual earnings to reflect that.Contact slipped 9 cents to $7.98 on turnover of almost $4.5 million and Meridian was down 6.5...
FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging
Law & Regulation

FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging

It will be up to the high court to decide the final penalty.

Greg Hurrell 09 Oct 2023
Markets

NZ market in the red as election countdown begins

Dairy giant Fonterra boosted its farmgate milk price forecast due to a brighter outlook.

Ella Somers 09 Oct 2023
NZ market in the red as election countdown begins
Election 2023

Death means byelection after the election

Act party candidate Neil Christensen has died.

Staff reporters 09 Oct 2023
Death means byelection after the election

More Markets

NZ market in the red as election countdown begins
Markets

NZ market in the red as election countdown begins

Dairy giant Fonterra boosted its farmgate milk price forecast due to a brighter outlook.

Ella Somers 09 Oct 2023
The value of Infratil's datacentre investment bumped up to $3.9b
Property

The value of Infratil's datacentre investment bumped up to $3.9b

The datacentre company has also beefed up its expansion plans.

Staff reporters 09 Oct 2023
Weak energy companies drag NZ sharemarket lower
Markets Market close

Weak energy companies drag NZ sharemarket lower

The S&P/NZX50 index ended down 22.07 points, or 0.2% at 11,287.03.

Ian Llewellyn 06 Oct 2023
Air NZ extends pandemic credits for sixth time to 2026
Markets

Air NZ extends pandemic credits for sixth time to 2026

The airline’s CFO says $200 million in covid credits still remain.

Staff reporters 06 Oct 2023