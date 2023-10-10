Menu
Arvida upbeat about 'green shoots' in housing market

Jeremy Nicoll, Arvida's CEO. (Image: NZME)
Ella Somers
Tue, 10 Oct 2023
Arvida Group says sales volumes are up 6% year-on-year in the first half, and "green shoots" in the housing market may herald a further uplift in the retirement village company’s second half.Chief executive Jeremy Nicoll said a total of 285 sales of occupation rights – new and resale – settled in the six months ended Sept 30.“This was 6% up on last year’s volume for the corresponding six months, reflecting a good second quarter of resales,” he told the market.From 183 resales of occupation rights in...
Commerce Commission could be given power to bust monopolies
Law & Regulation

Commerce Commission could be given power to bust monopolies

Labour commits to competition law review to give watchdog teeth to take on dominant firms.

Rebecca Stevenson 4:00pm
Markets

The Tina effect: the ads convincing Kiwis to sell cars to Turners

NZX-listed automotive group on track for $50 million profit and NZX50, analyst says.

Rebecca Stevenson 1:25pm
World

Oil prices, defence stocks rise as Israel-Hamas conflict rattles markets

Havens like gold and global bonds jump; airline stocks slide.

The Wall Street Journal 1:00pm
How surging bond rates say 'the world is changing'
Economy

Cameron Bagrie: How surging bond rates say 'the world is changing'

Rising interest rates on longer-dated bonds are a warning for investors – and governments.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
NZ market in the red as election countdown begins
Markets

NZ market in the red as election countdown begins

Dairy giant Fonterra boosted its farmgate milk price forecast due to a brighter outlook.

Ella Somers 09 Oct 2023
The value of Infratil's datacentre investment bumped up to $3.9b
Property

The value of Infratil's datacentre investment bumped up to $3.9b

The datacentre company has also beefed up its expansion plans.

Staff reporters 09 Oct 2023