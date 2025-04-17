Menu
Asian markets lift on US/Japan trade talks
'Not easy' trade talks have lifted Asian markets slightly. (Image: Getty)
Thu, 17 Apr 2025
Tokyo led stocks higher on Thursday as optimism over Japan-US trade talks offset Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell's warning that Donald Trump's tariffs could force officials to choose between fighting inflation or unemployment.Investors are keeping a nervous eye on Washington for the next three months as governments scramble to cut deals to avert crippling tariffs unveiled by the US president on his April 2 "Liberation Day" but delayed for 90 days.With Japanese companies the biggest investors into the United States, Tokyo...
Trump, typhoons, taxes and tariffs
Simon Robertson: Trump, typhoons, taxes and tariffs

When the typhoon is in force, make money.

Simon Robertson 5:00am
On the Money: New Breakers investor’s new buy, Infratil and more

OTM this week: Which NZX50 director is buying up with Sharesies?

Victoria Young 5:00am
Oz man's top travel tips after 58-hour global trip

He was in hot pursuit of a Guinness World Record.

The Washington Post 5:00am
Ebos buys Vital Petfoods assets from receiver
Ebos buys Vital Petfoods assets from receiver

Distressed assets have been snapped up by the pet food maker.

Denise McNabb 18 Apr 2025
Tourism Holdings and inflation updates drive NZX up
Tourism Holdings and inflation updates drive NZX up

Tourism Holdings could be one of the most directly impacted shares of the US tariffs.

Tom Raynel 17 Apr 2025
Heartland Bank accountant fined over insider trading
Heartland Bank accountant fined over insider trading

A former Heartland Bank accountant has been sentenced to six months’ home detention and ordered to pay a fine after pleading guilty on three charges relating to insider trading.Kevin Young, a former treasury accountant with Heartland Bank, purchased Heartland Group Holdings Limit...

Staff reporters 17 Apr 2025
Potential Mainland buyers may soon tap regulators
Potential Mainland buyers may soon tap regulators

Fonterra's divestment process is gaining traction.

Riley Kennedy 17 Apr 2025