Auckland airport a bright note in a dull day on the NZ sharemarket

Auckland airport share sale not enough to lift the wider market. (Image: AIA)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Fri, 01 Sep 2023
The hefty $830 million council sale of Auckland International Airport shares provided excitement for the New Zealand sharemarket but didn’t stop it from losing ground once more.Auckland airport aside, the S&P/NZX 50 Index was sluggish all day and closed at 11,528.73, down 25.75 points or 0.22%. The index was up more than 0.5% for the week.There were 45 gainers and 78 decliners over the whole market on trade of 136.83 million shares worth $995.29m.Auckland council sold a 7% stake (103.09m shares) out of its 18% holding in Auckland airp...
James Gardner-Hopkins legal win overturned
Policy

A judge was within his rights not to appoint the disgraced lawyer to a consenting panel.

Oliver Lewis 4:05pm
Energy

Govt seeks advice on first offshore wind farm consent application

Wind Quarry Zealandia may have jumped the gun on its offshore wind farm application.

Greg Hurrell 3:00pm
Law & Regulation

Fund manager fights for name suppression over assault charge

It's alleged that he blinded his neighbour in a backyard dispute.

Staff reporters 2:18pm
Auckland council sold 7% of its Auckland airport shares overnight
Markets

After months of debate and consulting, Auckland council finally sold its 7% shareholding in Auckland airport overnight.Auckland council has confirmed the partial sell-down of Auckland International Airport Limited (AIAL) shares, as signalled in its budgetThe sale of shares, at an...

Staff reporters 9:04am
A bleak August for the sharemarket ends on a slight uplift
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,554.48, up 33.36 points or 0.29%.

Graham Skellern 31 Aug 2023
Pushpay insider trader flags appeal
Markets

Guilty insider trader seeking further name suppression. 

Staff reporters 31 Aug 2023
Jim Delegat returning to helm of Delegat board
Markets

Chair Graeme Lord is standing down and moving to the South Island. 

Victoria Young 31 Aug 2023