Auckland airport shares return to previous highs

Auckland airport shares return to previous highs
Speculation about Auckland airport's future has lifted its shares. (Image: AIA)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Thu, 27 Apr 2023
Auckland International Airport neared a 45-month high and Pushpay’s takeover was approved by shareholders on an otherwise quiet day on the New Zealand sharemarket.The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a choppy session, trading between a low of 11,909.78 and high of 11,957.97 before closing at 11,918.22 – down 16.76 points or 0.14%.There were 65 gainers and 74 decliners on the main board, with 33.42 million shares worth $109.43m changing hands.Shareholders at the special meeting voted 93.7% in favour of investment firms Sixth Street and BGH C...
