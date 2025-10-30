Menu
Aussie buyers lead overseas M&A charge in busiest quarter yet

Aussie buyers lead overseas M&A charge in busiest quarter yet
The deals have been coming thick and fast. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Thu, 30 Oct 2025
It's been the busiest quarter of the year for deal activity, with 52 announced between July and September. PricewaterhouseCoopers' (PwC) latest mergers and acquisitions report showed trade sales made up the lion’s share of transactions, at 49. The third quarter result was an improvement on the same quarter in the previous year, when 37 transactions took place.Private equity had a quiet quarter, involved in only three deals compared to eight in the previous quarter.Deals, deals, dealsTakeovers and acquisitions have been g...
Me Today raises funds to be here tomorrow
Economic headwinds are turning says Freightways

Freightways’ growth continues in 1Q.

Graham Skellern 12:03pm
The 20-minute meeting that sealed Fonterra’s $4.2b sale to Lactalis

It was backed by 88% of its shareholders.

Riley Kennedy 11:59am
