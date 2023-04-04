Blis sees smaller loss as revenue perks up

(Image: Blis)

Blis Technologies will report a smaller operating loss in the March year after sales perked up and it found its Canadian withdrawal won’t cost as much as it thought. The Dunedin-based probiotics company said it expects to report a loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of between $600,000 and $700,000 in the year ended March 31, smaller than the predicted operating loss of $1 million-to-$1.2m forecast in late February. Blis said it will report revenue of about $10.1m in the March year, more than the forecast $9...