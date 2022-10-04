See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Markets

Carbon prices drop more than 10% off record high

Ian Llewellyn

Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 04 Oct 2022

Carbon prices drop more than 10% off record high
Climate change minister James Shaw has raised concerns about forestry's potential to crash carbon prices. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 04 Oct 2022
RELATED
Policy uncertainty and risk-averse investor sentiment are probably the main drivers of a more than 10% fall in carbon prices from their record high, say market participants.New Zealand Units (NZUs) – an equivalent of one tonne of carbon dioxide emissions – were recently trading at $78.The last carbon auction on Sept 7 cleared at $85.40 a unit. This was below the then record-high secondary market price of $88.50 reached just before the auction.Jarden’s head of commodities, Nigel Brunel, said, “It’s a bit of a 'r...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
Reserve Bank of Australia hikes by 25 basis points
Ella Somers | Tue, 04 Oct 2022

Governor Philip Lowe said in this afternoon’s monetary policy statement that the further increase in interest rates would help achieve a more sustainable balance of demand and supply in the Australian economy.

Markets Exclusive
Harmoney shareholders call for share buyback
Dan Brunskill | Tue, 04 Oct 2022

A pair of shareholders who invested in Harmoney's initial public offer have asked the board to consider a share buy-back to bolster the stock.

Primary Sector
NZ exporters say UK turbulence par for the course in today's world
Rebecca Howard | Tue, 04 Oct 2022

Current developments in the UK continue a trend, says the CEO of NZ Winegrowers, but the prospect of 15% plus inflation is "disconcerting". 

Sponsored
Big companies move to flexible workspaces, too

Generator is responding to increased demand by opening the capital’s largest flexible workplace.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.