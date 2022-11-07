See full details
Catalist secures new listings despite nervousness in capital markets

Dan Brunskill

Mon, 07 Nov 2022

Catalist secures new listings despite nervousness in capital markets
Catalist chief executive Colin Magee told BusinessDesk he expected to finish the year with a dozen listings on the public market platform. (Photo: Catalist)
About 18 months after its launch, small business stock exchange Catalist is celebrating its first suite of listings and has hinted at more to come. The platform announced four new listings this week, bringing the total number of public offers to 11. Catalist chief executive Colin Magee told BusinessDesk he expected to finish the year with a full dozen, with another listing likely to land before Christmas. “There’s definitely looking to be at least another announced on the public market before the end of the year, and...

