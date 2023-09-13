Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Chasing best practice key to NZ Super Fund’s success

Chasing best practice key to NZ Super Fund’s success
Matt Whineray has been at the super fund for more than 15 years. (Image: NZ Super Fund)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Wed, 13 Sep 2023
The New Zealand Superannuation Fund bounced back in the latest financial year and is still tracking ahead of its reference portfolio, adding about $15.1 billion of value above and beyond what a passive approach would have delivered since it was set up.The fund’s latest result shows a pre-tax return after costs of 11.87% in the year ended June 30, bouncing back from the sharp sell-off in bonds and equities in the prior year. That lagged behind the 12.03% return from its reference portfolio for the year.However, since its inception in 2003,...
Making those election numbers stack up: show us the money
Economy Analysis

Cameron Bagrie: Making those election numbers stack up: show us the money

It looks like we're facing a decade of deficits, says Cameron Bagrie.

Cameron Bagrie 3:05pm
Law & Regulation

MediaWorks reported to regulator's enforcement team

MediaWorks says this is not correct. MBIE says it is.

Daniel Dunkley 1:48pm
MediaWorks reported to regulator's enforcement team
Retail

Negative headwinds knock Briscoe’s half-year net profit

Duke says Briscoe’s latest result is “very pleasing”.

Ella Somers 11:28am
Negative headwinds knock Briscoe’s half-year net profit

More Markets

Negative headwinds knock Briscoe’s half-year net profit
Retail

Negative headwinds knock Briscoe’s half-year net profit

Duke says Briscoe’s latest result is “very pleasing”.

Ella Somers 11:28am
Moana cleared to lease Sanford's North Island entitlements
Primary Sector

Moana cleared to lease Sanford's North Island entitlements

The iwi-owned operator will become the biggest North Island inshore player under the deal.

Oliver Lewis 11:25am
Million dollar baby: the company listing edition
Markets

Million dollar baby: the company listing edition

A new survey has found it costs almost $1 million more to list on the ASX versus the NZX.

Ella Somers 5:00am
NZ sharemarket steadies after govt opens the books
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket steadies after govt opens the books

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,298.7, down just 3.7 points or 0.03%.

Graham Skellern 12 Sep 2023