Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

ComCom: Is it time to deregulate fibre broadband?

ComCom: Is it time to deregulate fibre broadband?
Fibre broadband is regulated as a monopoly service. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 07 Dec 2023
The rise of wireless broadband will be a focus of the first review of whether fibre broadband providers could or should be deregulated in whole or in part.Competition regulator, the Commerce Commission, announced the review of fibre broadband services, which have been regulated as regional monopolies since the national build-out of the ultra-fast broadband network (UFB).The only listed company affected is Chorus, which provides fibre services in much of New Zealand. Northpower, Enable, and Tuatahi are the three other UFB partners regulated unde...
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, December 07, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, December 07, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

Fonterra lifts payout, earning forecast

The lift comes after the recent lift in global prices.

Riley Kennedy 8:55am
Fonterra lifts payout, earning forecast
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: NZ tech stocks deep dive for 2023 and beyond

With Mark Clare, Stephen Ridgwell and Joshua Dale sharing their ones to watch.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Business of Tech podcast: NZ tech stocks deep dive for 2023 and beyond

More Markets

Fonterra lifts payout, earning forecast
Finance

Fonterra lifts payout, earning forecast

The lift comes after the recent lift in global prices.

Riley Kennedy 8:55am
Slightly frothier milk prices bode well for Fonterra farmers
Primary Sector

Slightly frothier milk prices bode well for Fonterra farmers

Fonterra is due to present its 1Q result. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
How Turners used three simple goals to reach the NZX50
Markets

How Turners used three simple goals to reach the NZX50

The automotive company is now one of the big dogs of the NZX, and it has a new target.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Meet Sky TV's new media boss Lauren Quaintance
Markets

Meet Sky TV's new media boss Lauren Quaintance

Sleeping pay-TV giant is waking up but drawing inspiration from an old NZ favourite.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am