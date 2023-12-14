Menu
Commerce Commission puts Kalkine on notice over cold calls

Kalkine's Sydney-based founder Kunal Sawhney. (Image: Kalkine)
Paul McBeth
Thu, 14 Dec 2023
The Commerce Commission has warned stock-tip company Kalkine New Zealand over its cold-call sales pitches, which it says haven’t overtly explained a customer’s right to cancel. The regulator wrote to the Australian equities research firm on Dec 1 with a warning the commission took the view that Kalkine’s cold calls breached the Fair Trading Act by falling short of disclosure requirements for uninvited direct sales and misleading consumers about their cancellation options. “Our investigation concerned alleg...
Business of Tech podcast: Should the news break free of Big Tech?
Technology Free

Business of Tech podcast: Should the news break free of Big Tech?

With co-director of AUT's JMAD research centre Merja Myllylahti.

Peter Griffin and Ben Moore 6:00am
Infrastructure

Interislander funding blow delivers climate impacts, uncertainty

KiwiRail will need to salvage or exit its build contract for two new ferries.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Interislander funding blow delivers climate impacts, uncertainty
Infrastructure

Pattrick Smellie: Good early call from Willis on ferry upgrade blow-out

NZ First's fingerprints are all over the ferry upgrade boondoggle, now canned.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Good early call from Willis on ferry upgrade blow-out

NZ's disease-free sheep stomachs key to Aroa's success
Markets

NZ's disease-free sheep stomachs key to Aroa's success

It may be listed in Australia, but Aroa gets a competitive edge being based in NZ.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
NZ sharemarket rises as Auckland airport shares lift off
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket rises as Auckland airport shares lift off

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,475.77 points, up 93.19 points or 0.82%.

Graham Skellern 13 Dec 2023
Market poised to see what's happening at Rakon
Markets

Market poised to see what's happening at Rakon

Long suffering shareholders may at least get their money back. 

Paul McBeth and Rebecca Howard 13 Dec 2023
New $200m hotel opens at Auckland airport
Infrastructure Free

New $200m hotel opens at Auckland airport

The new hotel will generate about 200 jobs and was officially opened on Tuesday.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 13 Dec 2023