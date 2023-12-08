Menu
Cost of living hits SkyCity's pokie income

SkyCity cited four factors affecting its earnings.
John Anthony
John Anthony
Fri, 08 Dec 2023
SkyCity has downgraded its earnings guidance, citing various factors, including cost of living pressures affecting pokie machine demand across New Zealand.In an update to the NZ stock exchange on Friday, the casino operator said it expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the 2024 financial year to be between $290 million and $310m.For the 2023 financial year, SkyCity posted Ebitda of $310m, and in October, it said earnings for the 2024 financial year would modestly increase.On Friday, the company al...
