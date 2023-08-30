Menu
Demand drives up revenue for MHM Automation

MHM says demand for automation is continuing, some of it driven by the driven by scarcity of staff. (Image: MHM)
Staff reporters
Wed, 30 Aug 2023
MHM Automation reported an annual 43% growth in revenue to $96.7 million in the 12 months to June 30, with the company describing its financial year as “exceptional”.Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were $9.87m, up from $4.76m in 2022.The automation firm told the market it had seen “continuing demand” for automation and modernisation of equipment across our customer base during the year.“This is being driven by scarcity of people, a requirement to improve efficiencies to remain competi...
