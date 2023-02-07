Menu
Earnings season countdown begins as RBA hikes 25 basis points

The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% to 12,128.98. (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Tue, 07 Feb 2023
The Reserve Bank of Australia hiked its cash rate by a much-expected 25 basis points as the New Zealand market considered a flurry of small company announcements ahead of next week’s earnings season.The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 68.17 points, or 0.6%, to 12,128.98. Across the main board, 77 stocks fell and 62 rose. Turnover was $169.9 million.Peter McIntyre, an investment adviser from Craigs Investment Partners, said NZ’s market was cautiously looking ahead to earnings season with Contact Energy the first company out of the gate.Con...
Law & Regulation

A2 Milk class actions to be heard in Victoria

A2 was granted a stay in proceedings in NZ, pending the Australian case.

Oliver Lewis 07 Feb 2023
Finance

Tech company Protempo put into receivership

McGrathNicol was appointed receiver on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 07 Feb 2023
Energy

Genesis buys big Canterbury solar farm site

Genesis Energy is on track to open its first large grid-scale solar farm next year.

Greg Hurrell 07 Feb 2023

Listed Companies

ikeGPS shares jump on strong subscription growth

Utility pole management and software company ikeGPS is benefiting from North American investment in fibre and electricity networks.

Staff reporters 07 Feb 2023
Markets Free

NZX pays tribute to David Wale

David Wale was one of the "Jarden Boys".

Staff reporters 07 Feb 2023
Listed Companies

Full-year dividend on the cards for Air NZ – Jarden

Jarden now rates the airline at overweight and lifted the 12-month target price 18%. 

Rebecca Howard 07 Feb 2023
Listed Companies

Pushpay narrows down full-year guidance

Church management software company Pushpay Holdings says its full-year guidance is now expected to be between the $87.2 million and $90.4m mark.In October last year, Pushpay said underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and fair value (Ebitdaf) were ex...

Staff reporters 07 Feb 2023