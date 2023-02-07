Earnings season countdown begins as RBA hikes 25 basis points

The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% to 12,128.98. (Image: Getty)

The Reserve Bank of Australia hiked its cash rate by a much-expected 25 basis points as the New Zealand market considered a flurry of small company announcements ahead of next week’s earnings season.The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 68.17 points, or 0.6%, to 12,128.98. Across the main board, 77 stocks fell and 62 rose. Turnover was $169.9 million.Peter McIntyre, an investment adviser from Craigs Investment Partners, said NZ’s market was cautiously looking ahead to earnings season with Contact Energy the first company out of the gate.Con...