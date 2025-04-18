Menu
Ebos buys Vital Petfoods assets from receiver

Ebos has continued its acquisition hunt. (Image: Getty)
Denise McNabb
Denise McNabb
Fri, 18 Apr 2025
Ebos Group’s pet food subsidiary, Masterpet Corporation, has bought inventory, intellectual property and plant and equipment from the Christchurch receivers of Vital Petfoods for an undisclosed price.The sale on Feb 21 was around the same time the dual-listed animal products and healthcare company was stitching up the $115 million purchase of New Zealand pet medicine supplier SVS Veterinary Supplies, announced with a splash alongside a $217m capital raising last week.Pet Nutrition NZ Limited Partnership (PNNZ), and its subsidiary Vit...
