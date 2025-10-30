Menu
Economic headwinds are turning says Freightways
Freightways chief executive Mark Troughear. (Image: Freightways)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Thu, 30 Oct 2025
Freightways’ relentless growth continues with an 8.6% increase in revenue to $347 million in the first quarter of its current financial year.Operating earnings (ebitda) were up 9.3% to $67.2m, and net profit rose 22.5% to $23.4m, led by a strong performance in the express package and business mail division.Freightways chief executive Mark Troughear told shareholders at the annual meeting that it feels like “we’ve ridden into headwinds for two and a half years and it’s no longer harder to make progress.“Customers ju...
