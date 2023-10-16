Menu
Fletcher Building pulls NZ market lower

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 80.6 points, or 0.72%, to 11,185.08. (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Mon, 16 Oct 2023
New Zealand’s benchmark index fell almost 1% on the first day of market trading following the National party claiming victory at the 2023 election on Saturday night.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 80.6 points, or 0.72%, to 11,185.08. Turnover was $80.3 million. There were 48 gainers and 81 decliners on the main board.Peter McIntyre at Craigs Investment Partners said the market hadn’t experienced the jump that investors thought might happen after the change in government – but the leadership change would be working its way throug...
Infrastructure

Auckland Light Rail faces chopping block

The crown company is looking forward to getting direction from the new government. 

Oliver Lewis 3:40pm
Auckland Light Rail faces chopping block
Finance

Former National MP Aaron Gilmore's entity owes $1m, liquidator says

Gilmore resigned as an MP in 2013.

Riley Kennedy 3:20pm
Former National MP Aaron Gilmore's entity owes $1m, liquidator says

