See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes

Fonterra director Donna Smit to retire from board

Staff reporters
Fri, 15 Jul 2022

Donna Smit will retire in November. (Image: LinkedIn)
Donna Smit will retire in November. (Image: LinkedIn)
Staff reporters
Fri, 15 Jul 2022
Fonterra this morning announced the retirement of long-serving director Donna Smit from its board.Smit is set to retire at the co-operative’s annual meeting on Nov 10 when her three-year term ends.The co-op said Smit was elected to the board in 2016. She will also retire from the manager's board of the Fonterra Shareholders' Fund.Said Smit: “I’m proud of the progress we have made as a board over the past six years and my contribution as part of that team.“While there’s always more that can be done, I believ...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Friday, July 15, 2022
The Quizmaster | Fri, 15 Jul 2022

Another chilly and wet day, another quiz for you to try and beat. Good luck and have fun.

World news
Chinese homebuyers refuse to pay mortgages amid contagion fears
Bloomberg | Fri, 15 Jul 2022

As confidence in developers' ability to complete presold homes rises, so does a new movement among Chinese mortgage-holders simply to stop making payments.

World news
Ukraine’s new rockets are wreaking havoc on Russia’s army
The Economist | Fri, 15 Jul 2022

The American-supplied Himars rockets are wiping out arms dumps and command posts.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.