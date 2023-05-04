Menu
Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund, Hallenstein Glasson lead way with strong gains

(Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Thu, 04 May 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket staged a solid half-percent recovery, with Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund and Hallenstein Glasson leading the way with strong gains.The S&P/NZX 50 Index hit a morning low of 11,868.85 but bounced back and closed at 11,968.55, up 60.56 points or 0.51%. Trading was unusually light with 26.74 million shares worth $69.46 million changing hands, and there were 74 gainers and 51 decliners on the main board.The latest NZX statistics showed total trades in April fell 48.5% to 603,702 and value traded was down 36....
'We let the people of Wellington down': KiwiRail chair
Infrastructure

'We let the people of Wellington down': KiwiRail chair

KiwiRail's bosses have appeared at a select committee to discuss Wellington's rail disruption.

Oliver Lewis 12:40pm
Property

New home consents fall 7.9% in the March 2023 year

A rise in multi-unit home consents has failed to offset a fall in standalone consents.

Staff reporters 12:20pm
Retail

Watch out, retailers: Briscoe’s Rod Duke is coming for your customers

Briscoe Group's managing director says there will be huge discounts – and he doesn't do redundancies.

Ella Somers 11:50am
BNZ notches up more profit growth on fatter margin
Finance

BNZ notches up more profit growth on fatter margin

BNZ continued to grow lending in the latest half. 

Paul McBeth 11:13am
IkeGPS earnings growth boosted by big North American contracts
Markets

IkeGPS earnings growth boosted by big North American contracts

ikeGPS is in pole position to grab a big share of North America's forecasted $300 billion investment in electricity networks.

Staff reporters 10:20am
US banking and NZ inflation worries causes sharemarket slump
Markets Market close

US banking and NZ inflation worries causes sharemarket slump

The S&P/NZX 50 Index suffered its biggest single-day fall in five weeks. 

Graham Skellern 03 May 2023