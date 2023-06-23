Menu
Freightways and Merlin Labs trial autonomous courier delivery planes in Northland

Freightways and Merlin Labs trial autonomous courier delivery planes in Northland
Hangars on: Merlin's Kerikeri test site. (Image: Freightways)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 23 Jun 2023
Listed express logistics business Freightways has announced it is working with US-based aviation technology developer Merlin Labs to test autonomous flight technology.The trial, which began this month in Kerikeri, Northland, follows the opening of a test facility by the Boston-based start-up group, in the hopes of achieving certification for its pilot system with the NZ Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).Freightways businesses Fieldair, Parceline and NZ Couriers have signed up to the trial, for delivery of courier items from Kerikeri to Auckland, a...
