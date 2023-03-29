Menu
Freightways announces one-off costs and suspends dividend reinvestment plan

Freightways has declared one-off costs to the NZX. (Image: Supplied)
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 29 Mar 2023
Freightways says it has taken a $2m hit from Cyclone Gabrielle and is suspending its dividend reinvestment due to unexpected costs. It also plans to lease a new 737-400 airliner.The NZX-listed package and business mail-delivery business said it plans to suspend its dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) and all shareholders would receive their net dividend entitlement in cash on April 3.Freightways chief executive Mark Troughear said the DRP price had been calculated over the past two weeks, before the market had received information about the one-of...
