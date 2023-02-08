Menu
Freightways edges up on ASX-listing plans

Freightways edges up on ASX-listing plans
Ella Somers
Wed, 08 Feb 2023
Diversified logistics company Freightways' plan to dual-list on the Australian stock exchange was the biggest news to hit New Zealand’s index today as the local market chewed over the cash rate hike that came out of the Reserve Bank of Australia yesterday.The S&P/NZX 50 index rose 83 points, or 0.7%, to 12,211.96. Across the main board, 44 stocks fell and 83 rose. Turnover was $166.8 million.“With Australia now representing a more significant share of Freightways’ activities, a dual listing is expected to align with Fr...
Finance

Russian-linked company fights to keep NZ banking facilities

Oligarch Alexander Abramov was sanctioned by the NZ government last year.

Riley Kennedy 5:08pm
Media

Government scraps TVNZ-RNZ merger

Despite the policy U-turn, Hipkins said the government would take new steps to support the state media.

Daniel Dunkley 4:20pm
Politics

Hipkins chips off old policies, hikes minimum wage

The new PM has scrapped contentious policies and will hike the minimum wage to $22.70.

Oliver Lewis 3:15pm

Primary Sector

Genesis, Fonterra working together to reduce coal usage

Genesis Energy will try replacing coal with biomass at Huntly on Feb 14 while Fonterra has a project to replace coal at its dairy plants.

Staff reporters 9:10am
Infrastructure

Ebos may keep the Chemist Warehouse contract

The former contract holder, Sigma, has significantly increased capacity.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Markets

Pushpay valuation assumes management miss targets

Shareholders have been asked to vote in favour of the deal at a special meeting.

Dan Brunskill 5:00am
Markets

Earnings season countdown begins as RBA hikes 25 basis points

New Zealand's earnings season is just around the corner.

Ella Somers 07 Feb 2023