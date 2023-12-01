Menu
Genesis Energy's new strategy: making Huntly great again

Old, but not out of puff quite yet - Huntly power station. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 01 Dec 2023
The way Genesis Energy tells it, the company suffers from two perennial problems that cause its share price to underperform its peers.One is that it doesn’t have a clear growth story.The other, more deeply entrenched problem, is what its new chief executive Malcolm Johns calls an “ESG discount”, where the market punishes the only electricity producer in the country that still uses coal to make power for doing so.So yesterday's day-long strategy presentation to the investment community at its Huntly power station site was a...
Geneva Finance’s family squabble over rate cap
Finance

David O'Connell and Peter Francis gave a lesson on successful shareholder activism.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Property

BNZ says housing market upturn will be 'slow and low'

High mortgage rates will stick around, the bank says.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Bronwyn Heenan: New govt impact on employment relations

A new government means change is afoot. 

Bronwyn Heenan 5:00am
More seats, higher prices at Air NZ
Markets

Fare rises will continue to fund new planes, fuel prices and cost recovery.

Brent Melville 5:00am
NZ sharemarket rallies with $670m turnover on index changes
Markets Market close

A massive 127.24 million shares worth $670.66m changed hands.

Graham Skellern 30 Nov 2023
Demand is ‘fragile’: ANZ still lifts its farmgate milk price by 55c
Markets

 ANZ Bank says global dairy demand is improving.

Staff reporters 30 Nov 2023